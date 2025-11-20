Hyderabad: Local barbers protest corporate salons in Quthbullapur

Hyderabad: The local barbers of Quthbullapur constituency in Medchal – Malkajgiri district staged a protest against the corporate hair salons being set up in the city, claiming it was affecting their business.

The ‘Nayi Brahmans’ complained that the ‘Cheap and Best Salon’ is robbing their livelihood by offering services at a low price. They alleged the management of the ‘cheap and best salon’ is offering services at a low price – hair cut for Rs. 99 and shaving for Rs. 49.

“We are into the profession for generations and suffering a huge loss. They are bringing barbers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi and other States and accommodating them in some rooms. The management is paying lakhs of rupees to property owners as advance,” said a member of the Telangana State Nayi Brahmana Seva Sangam.

The local barbers alleged that due to the entry of corporates into the saloon business, they are facing problems. “Our forefathers have attended all auspicious times in houses, temples and other places and served the people. Now the Government should protect our interest and safeguard our livelihood,” said Manoj, a barber.

The local barbers demand the government should make a law and protect their interest. “The government must take our issues seriously and resolve our issues. We have campaigned for political parties through our saloons during the elections,” said Anjaiah, a local barber.

In recent years, corporate salons offering various services have come up on a large scale in the city and are offering services at a low price.