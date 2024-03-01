Hyderabad: Local BJP leader stages attack on life for publicity

There are seven cases registered against Uday Bhaskar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st March 2024 6:22 pm IST
Dubai: Indian woman jailed for stabbing lover's wife with fruit knife
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local BJP leader, Uday Bhaskar Goud, from Uppal, hired a few men to stab him, revealed Deputy Commissioner of Police of Malkajgiri, Padmaja Reddy, on Thursday, February 29.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Police registered a complaint from him on February 24 alleging he had been stabbed by an unknown masked person near the Uppal Bhagayath layout. The issue circulated across social media.

According to the statement of the DCP, Uday wanted to ‘clean his image’ after he entered politics and wanted the police to think that he was facing a threat to his life. 

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Man murdered over old enmity in West Marredpally

It has come to light that he discussed this plan with his friends Shiva Kishore and M. Santosh Reddy. Together, they hatched a plan to hire people to attack him and paid them Rs 2.5 lakh.

There are seven cases registered against Uday Bhaskar and he has also acted in three movies aside from being in the real estate business.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st March 2024 6:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button