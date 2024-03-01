Hyderabad: Local BJP leader stages attack on life for publicity

Hyderabad: A local BJP leader, Uday Bhaskar Goud, from Uppal, hired a few men to stab him, revealed Deputy Commissioner of Police of Malkajgiri, Padmaja Reddy, on Thursday, February 29.

Police registered a complaint from him on February 24 alleging he had been stabbed by an unknown masked person near the Uppal Bhagayath layout. The issue circulated across social media.

According to the statement of the DCP, Uday wanted to ‘clean his image’ after he entered politics and wanted the police to think that he was facing a threat to his life.

It has come to light that he discussed this plan with his friends Shiva Kishore and M. Santosh Reddy. Together, they hatched a plan to hire people to attack him and paid them Rs 2.5 lakh.

There are seven cases registered against Uday Bhaskar and he has also acted in three movies aside from being in the real estate business.