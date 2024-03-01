Hyderabad: Man murdered over old enmity in West Marredpally

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by some persons at West Marredpally, Secunderabad on Thursday, February 29, night. The deceased has been identified as Mohd Imran, 25, an AC Technician and a resident of Malkajgiri.

In 2022, November, he married Chalimela Bhargavi who later changed her name to Sana. A week ago Sana and Imran had come to visit her mother in West Marredpally and Imran was also staying with her.

On Thursday night at about 10:00 pm, Imran went out of the house saying he would smoke a cigarette. Around 11.30 pm, a neighbour told Sana that her husband had been attacked by someone and was lying on the road, bleeding.

Sana and her mother, Malleshwari, rushed to the spot to find Imran grievously injured. They shifted him to Gandhi Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“It came to light that a person named Sandeep Bahadur called Imran over the mobile phone at about 11:15 pm. Due to old revenge, he attacked Imran with a knife near Divya Electric Shop in front of Venkateshwara Wine Shop,” said the Marredpally police. He had reportedly been threatening Imran all morning.

The Marredpally police have booked a case under various sections of IPC and an investigation is underway.