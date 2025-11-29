Hyderabad locals protest against Vasavi Urban over delayed flat handover

Hyderabad: Dozens of residents in Bachupally staged a protest at the Vasavi Urban project site on Saturday, November 29, demanding immediate handover of their flats.

They had invested Rs 70-80 lakhs, about 90 percent of the total payment, in 2022, and were promised that the flats would be handed over to them by January 2024, reported Newsmeter.

However, the construction work is yet to be completed, with basic structural and interior works still underway.

Last month, the buyers were reportedly assured a handover date of January 2026, but the owners have raised concerns seeing the current pace of construction.

The delays have pushed families into distress, as many took loans or sold their homes to invest in the project. They demand either the flats be handed over to them or that their money be returned.