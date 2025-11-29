Hyderabad locals protest against Vasavi Urban over delayed flat handover

The protestors alleged that they had made 90 percent of the payment for their flats in 2022, but are yet to receive their flats as the contractors keep extending the deadline.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2025 8:02 pm IST
Image shows homeowners protesting at Vasavi Urban project in Bachupally
Owners protest delays in flat handover at Vasavi Urban project in Bachupally

Hyderabad: Dozens of residents in Bachupally staged a protest at the Vasavi Urban project site on Saturday, November 29, demanding immediate handover of their flats.

They had invested Rs 70-80 lakhs, about 90 percent of the total payment, in 2022, and were promised that the flats would be handed over to them by January 2024, reported Newsmeter.

However, the construction work is yet to be completed, with basic structural and interior works still underway.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Last month, the buyers were reportedly assured a handover date of January 2026, but the owners have raised concerns seeing the current pace of construction.

The delays have pushed families into distress, as many took loans or sold their homes to invest in the project. They demand either the flats be handed over to them or that their money be returned.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2025 8:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button