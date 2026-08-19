Hyderabad logistics company plans USD 50 million expansion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based logistics firm Jassper Shipping on Wednesday, August 19, announced plans to invest USD 50 million over the next three years to expand its project logistics, breakbulk, bulk cargo and industrial supply chain operations, betting on India’s growing infrastructure and industrial build-out.

The growth capital, to be infused by the company in phases, will go towards expanding project logistics infrastructure, strengthening bulk and breakbulk cargo handling, building technology-led logistics planning capabilities and scaling operations across key industrial and port-led corridors, the company said in a statement.

The first tranche of USD 10 million will be deployed to expand the company’s B2B project logistics business, with a focus on sectors such as power, steel, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, manufacturing and large infrastructure projects. It will also fund specialised transportation, port-to-plant logistics, vessel chartering and multimodal freight solutions for oversized and critical cargo, the statement said.

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Multi-year growth cycle: CEO

Pushpank Kaushik, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Head of Business Development for the subcontinent, Middle East and Southeast Asia at Jassper Shipping, said India’s infrastructure and industrial sectors were entering a multi-year growth cycle that was creating unprecedented demand for specialised project logistics capabilities.

The USD 50 million investment reflected the company’s long-term commitment to building stronger capabilities across project cargo, breakbulk logistics, vessel chartering and integrated industrial supply chains, he said, adding that the funds would go towards both infrastructure and technology to help customers move complex cargo efficiently and safely.