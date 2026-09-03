Hyderabad: Lorry carrying cement bags falls into ditch in ORR

Hyderabad: A lorry carrying cement bags fell from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Shamshabad on Thursday morning, September 3, with the driver suffering injuries in the accident.

The lorry was travelling from Kodad in Suryapet district towards Tuljapur in Maharashtra when the accident occurred.

After receiving information through Dial 100, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police reached the spot.

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As the driver, Illaiah, sustained injuries, a police patrolling vehicle took him to a nearby private hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to preliminary information, the accident may have occurred after the driver reportedly dozed off while driving. The lorry then hit the roadside railing, overturned and fell into bushes along the service road.