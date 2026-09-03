Hyderabad: Lorry carrying cement bags falls into ditch in ORR

The accident may have occurred after the driver reportedly dozed off while driving.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Lorry carrying cement bags falls from ORR in Shamshabad
Lorry carrying cement bags falls from ORR in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A lorry carrying cement bags fell from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Shamshabad on Thursday morning, September 3, with the driver suffering injuries in the accident.

The lorry was travelling from Kodad in Suryapet district towards Tuljapur in Maharashtra when the accident occurred.

After receiving information through Dial 100, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Police reached the spot.

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As the driver, Illaiah, sustained injuries, a police patrolling vehicle took him to a nearby private hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to preliminary information, the accident may have occurred after the driver reportedly dozed off while driving. The lorry then hit the roadside railing, overturned and fell into bushes along the service road.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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