Hyderabad: Lorry runs over school girl in Habsiguda

Kamaskhi, a class 6 six student was returning from school with her mother and brother when the lorry hit their two-wheeler.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 30th August 2024 6:08 pm IST
School dies as a lorry runs over her at Habsiguda
Screengrab of the CCTV footage

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a school girl, who was travelling with her mother and brother, died while returning home when a lorry hit their two-wheeler at Habsiguda on Thursday evening, August 29.

The victim was identified as 10-year-old Kameshwari, a class 6 student of Johnson Grammar School. She was travelling with her younger brother Vedanth, a class 2 student of the same school while her mother Santoshi was riding the scooter.

The long-distance carriage lorry, with the registration from Rajasthan, hit the vehicle of the trio from the right side when both the vehicles were moving closely in the same lane.

CCTV footage shows that the scooter was in a blind spot for the lorry driver at the point of the collision. While the mother and son fell on the left side of their bike, Kameshwari fell on the right side and was run over by the lorry. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital but her life couldn’t be saved despite the efforts.

Also Read
Hyderabad airport employee dies in road accident, probe on

Netizens of the city raised concerns about heavy vehicles passing through the city causing frequent accidents with daily commuters being victims of these mishaps.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 30th August 2024 6:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button