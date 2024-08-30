Hyderabad: Lorry runs over school girl in Habsiguda

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a school girl, who was travelling with her mother and brother, died while returning home when a lorry hit their two-wheeler at Habsiguda on Thursday evening, August 29.

The victim was identified as 10-year-old Kameshwari, a class 6 student of Johnson Grammar School. She was travelling with her younger brother Vedanth, a class 2 student of the same school while her mother Santoshi was riding the scooter.

The long-distance carriage lorry, with the registration from Rajasthan, hit the vehicle of the trio from the right side when both the vehicles were moving closely in the same lane.

CCTV footage shows that the scooter was in a blind spot for the lorry driver at the point of the collision. While the mother and son fell on the left side of their bike, Kameshwari fell on the right side and was run over by the lorry. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital but her life couldn’t be saved despite the efforts.

Also Read Hyderabad airport employee dies in road accident, probe on

Netizens of the city raised concerns about heavy vehicles passing through the city causing frequent accidents with daily commuters being victims of these mishaps.