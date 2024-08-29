Hyderabad airport employee dies in road accident, probe on

The victim was returning home on his motorcycle after work when another biker, driving recklessly, collided with him near Neem Tree Hotel

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 29th August 2024 8:13 pm IST
Hyderabad airport employee dies in road accident, probe on
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man who worked at Hyderabad airport died in a road accident in Shamshabad on Wednesday night, August 28.

According to reports, on Wednesday night, the victim was returning home on a motorcycle after finishing his work at the airport when another biker, driving recklessly, collided with him near the Neem Tree Hotel.

The victim identified as S Mahesh sustained a fatal head injury when he fell during an accident, leading to his death at the scene.

Also Read
Hyderabad Airport advises passengers to arrive early

A case has been registered following the incident and police are actively making efforts to identify and trace the accused involved.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 29th August 2024 8:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button