Hyderabad airport employee dies in road accident, probe on

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man who worked at Hyderabad airport died in a road accident in Shamshabad on Wednesday night, August 28.

According to reports, on Wednesday night, the victim was returning home on a motorcycle after finishing his work at the airport when another biker, driving recklessly, collided with him near the Neem Tree Hotel.

The victim identified as S Mahesh sustained a fatal head injury when he fell during an accident, leading to his death at the scene.

A case has been registered following the incident and police are actively making efforts to identify and trace the accused involved.

Further investigation is ongoing.