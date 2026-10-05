Hyderabad: Lucky Restaurant row leads to cases against both sides

Hyderabad: The owners of Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant, under Madhapur police limits, and two people who claimed to have leased the premises to them filed complaints against each other following a dispute over alleged non-payment of rent on October 2.

According to the Madhapur Police, a restaurant staffer alerted operator Mohammed Mansoor Ali that some people had allegedly damaged the premises. Ali and his wife, Rehana Begum, rushed to the restaurant and saw two people, identified as Hari and Ravi, allegedly damaging the property.

During the incident, a pan shop, tea point and bakery were damaged. The police said Rehana was allegedly assaulted when the couple tried to intervene. The accused also allegedly obstructed Ali and attempted to snatch his mobile phone when he was recording the incident.

Based on Ali’s complaint, the Madhapur Police registered a case against Ravi and Hari under Section 336 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for trespassing.

Ravi and Hari also filed a complaint with the Madhapur Police, stating that Ali had taken the premises on lease from them six years ago and had not paid rent since the hotel began operations. An FIR was subsequently registered based on their complaint.

The primary issue is an owner-tenant dispute over alleged non-payment of rent for the premises. Police said the dispute allegedly led Ravi, Hari and others to damage the property.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Madhapur Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar said, “When we tried to visit the restaurant to assess the damage, Ali and Rehana, along with their supporters, stopped the police vehicles. One police constable was injured while trying to disperse the crowd.”

The couple was booked under Section 221 of the BNS for allegedly obstructing the police. Kumar added that no arrests have been made so far in any of the cases.

The police are verifying evidence and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage as part of the investigation.