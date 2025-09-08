Hyderabad luxury apartment residents claim park land used for temple

Hyderabad: Residents of a premium villa layout in Petancheru, Hyderabad, alleged that the land originally allotted for a park in their area was turned into a temple overnight.

APR Praveen’s Luxuria in Patancheru consists of 500 homes. Residents claim they faced threats for speaking out against the illegal construction.

One of the 36 complaints heard on Monday at the HYDRAA Prajavani, citizens highlighted the issue of rampant encroachment of public spaces.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath instructed officials to implement corrective measures without delay.

With public spaces under siege, locals are refusing to remain silent when parks, roads, and lakes meant for community use are being occupied. The public hearing saw repeated complaints of blocked roads, unauthorised structures on drains, and land grabs under high-tension electricity lines.