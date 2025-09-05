HYDRAA saves 4400 sq yards of park in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda Jagir

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, September 4, cleared out encroachments from two parks in Bandlaguda Jagir after locals complained about the issue to the agency’s grievance cell.

According to HYDRAA, the P&T Colony layout which had been established in 1989 in survey numbers 96/2 and 96/3, included two parks, one amounting to 1200 square yards and another of 3200 square yards.

However, encroachers had allegedly been obstructing the development of these parks for decades and even intervened when Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality officials attempted to build a boundary wall to protect the park.

After locals approached HYDRAA over the problem related to parks in Hyderabad, the officials stepped in and conducted an investigation with the help of revenue and municipal officials. After confirming the areas for park spaces, HYDRAA officials cleared out the encroachments.

They also installed a fence around the park and put up boards indicating that the area is protected by HYDRAA. Locals expressed their gratitude towards commissioner AV Ranganath and the other HYDRAA staff.