HYDRAA removes railing from road to ease traffic in Madhuranagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Sunday, August 31, removed a railing from a road in Madhuranagar, facilitating ease of transport.

Previously, an open stormwater drain in the middle of Madhuranagar was converted into a box drain, and a railing was set up on the slab covering the drain.

However, this proved to be an obstacle for traffic as people started parking bikes and cars on both sides of the railing. This caused the road to significantly narrow.

Residents complained that outsiders and taxi drivers parking their vehicles on the road caused a lot of obstruction, making it highly difficult to navigate. Even school buses were facing issues passing through the road.

According to HYDRAA, the residents had previously approached the traffic police but their pleas fell on deaf ears. They then complained to HYDRAA’s grievance cell, which launched a field-level investigation.

Officials confirmed the slab’s stability and removed the 5-foot-wide railing that had stretched for 900 meters.

This significantly widened the road by removing any possibilities of vehicles being parked on either side.

Residents expressed gratitude towards HYDRAA for prompt redressal of their grievances.