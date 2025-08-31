HYDRAA orders clearance of blocked drains at Ameerpet metro station

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath on Saturday, August 30, inspected the desilting and flood prevention efforts at Ameerpet and Krishnanagar.

He observed that the waterlogging at the Ameerpet metro station was caused by underground box drains getting blocked with debris accumulated from Jubilee Hills, Gayatri Hills, Krishnanagar, Yusufguda, Madhuranagar, and Srinivas Nagar West in the drains.

Due to this, two out of the three drains were partially blocked, and the other one was completely blocked off with silt and garbage.

With the commissioner’s order, the waste was removed from the drains.

Later, the commissioner inspected flood and sewage canals running through Jubilee Hills, Venkatagiri, Krishnanagar, Yellareddyguda, Yusufguda, Madhuranagar, Srinivasnagar and Srinagar colonies.

Canals, which were 8 meters deep, had been buried with silt up to 6 or 7 feet in some places.

He ordered the removal of encroachments from canals in Krishnanagar and Pragatnagar and stressed measures to prevent flood water from stagnating in the future.

He will hold a meeting with all the concerned departments to tackle the issue of waterlogging in the area. He also proposed expanding the ponds in Krishna Kanth Park to hold excess floodwater.