HYDRAA calls for awareness on recharge wells to prevent urban flooding

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) conducted a meeting on Friday, August 29, discussing groundwater levels in the city and the need for creating awareness on recharge wells.

HYDRAA hosted a meeting on ‘Flood prevention and groundwater replenishment with recharge wells’, which was attended by Commissioner AV Ranganath, other HYDRAA officials, environmentalists, GHMC and city planning officials, among others.

During the meeting, officials said that due to excessive use of concrete, only around 2 percent of the rainwater is percolating, while the remaining ends up flooding the streets.

They said that despite laws mandating recharge wells in houses, their enforcement has been poor. All this has contributed to a fall in the groundwater levels.

Ground Water Department Convener Satyanarayana added that compared to 2024, the demand for water tankers increased by 30 percent in the city during this summer.

Recharge wells helpful during monsoons

They noted that recharge wells not only help in preventing floods during the monsoons, but also make up for water scarcity during the scorching summer.

HYDRAA commissioner suggested conducting public awareness programs to explain the importance of recharge wells.

He gave the example of FTL (full tank level) and buffer zones, saying that people are now considering these terms before buying plots.

“Start the public awareness programs with gated communities, offices with large premises, universities and then gradually move to other areas and ensuring maximum participation,” Ranganath said.