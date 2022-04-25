Hyderabad: Luxury car thief Satyendra Singh in police custody

Hyderabad: An MBA (finance) degree holder cum luxury car thief Satyendra Singh Shekhawat, a native of Jaipur, is known to adopt sophisticated technology for stealing cars and to his credit has dozens of car theft cases in various states of the country is finally in the custody of Hyderabad police. Satyendra, 35, is involved in four cases in the city.

He began the thefts in 2003, and over the years, became a master vehicle thief and made duplicate keys using mobile applications, as per police records.

Satyendra stole a Toyota Fortuner from an upscale hotel in Banjara Hills in January 2021. The car belonged to a Kanada movie producer. A few months later, in April he stole an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross from a software engineer in the Nacharam area. Again on August 5, he stole another vehicle from a gated community under the Dundigal police station.

He was arrested by the Bengaluru police in March in connection with 21 car theft cases. On information, the Banjara Hills police filed a PT warrant and brought him to the city. Now Satyendra is in the custody of Banjara Hills police.

“Questioning in the case is going on. The Fortuner stolen from Park Hyatt is to be recovered, he is not giving a correct clue or lead to us,” said an official of Banjara Hills police station.

After Banjara Hills police remand him back to judicial custody, the Nacharam police will take him into custody in their case. The icing on the cake, during previous interrogation Satyendra admitted to cops that he had de-assembled the car, he stole in Nacharam.

The Bengaluru police while announcing the arrest of Satyendra in March said he would move around apartments, commercial establishments mainly hotels or malls. On noticing any luxury cars stopping, he would get the frequency transferred using Xtool X-100 PAD before drivers could get down and close the door. He would insert the same frequency into a smart key and make a duplicate key for the car.

After collecting data, Satyendra would go back to his hometown and come back to the city by flight along with a fake registration number plate of a similar vehicle and a set of fake registration/vehicle documents. He would steal the car; he identified and keep it in some place by changing the number plate. After four to five days, Satyendra drive it to Rajasthan and sold it without documents to drug peddlers.

“He would also remove the car’s glasses, capture the data below the bearing, and transfer it to a tablet. He would use another application to make a spare key to steal the vehicle. Shekhawat learned to steal vehicles on the internet,” the Bengaluru police said in March.

Last year Telangana police were shocked when he made a video call and challenged them to catch him, the police were in Jaipur and questioned the wife in regard to theft cases.