Hyderabad: Maddelacheruvu Suri murder accused Bhanu Prakash gets bail

Hyderabad: Bhanu Kiran, who has been serving a 12-year sentence for murdering Rayalaseema factionist Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy alias Maddelacheruvu Suri on January 4, 2011, has been released from Chanchalguda Jail on Wednesday, October 6, after the Nampally Criminal Court granted bail to him in an Arms Act case.

He had approached the Supreme Court seeking bail in the Arms Act case, but the top court had directed him to approach the lower courts.

The next hearing on his life sentence will take place before the court on November 11.

Maddelacheruvu Suri and former minister Paritala Ravi’s faction rivalry has been the most widely discussed reality which was filmed as a sequel by director and producer Ram Gopal Varma titled ‘Raktha Charitra.’

The family rivalry between the two factions in Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh for generations had become sensational after the day-light murder of former Rapthadu TDP MLA Paritala Ravi on January 24, 2005. That was followed by the murder of Julakanti Srinivas Reddy alias Moddu Seenu, the main accused in Ravi’s murder case, inside Anantapur jail in 2008.

Bhanu Kiran, who was the right-hand man of Suri, shot the latter while travelling in a car at Yousufguda. The additional metropolitan sessions judge had pronounced a life sentence for Bhanu Kiran on December 18, 2018. He was also given 10 years imprisonment under the Arms Act.