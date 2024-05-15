Hyderabad: Madhavi Latha demands repolling, alleges rigging

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha on Wednesday demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct repolling in for the Parliamentary constituency in view of “large scale rigging”. She was also booked by the Malakpet police for electoral violations on May 13, the day of voting.

Madhavi Latha stirred controversy on May 13 after videos of her asking Muslim women in burkha to lift their veils for verification went viral. She came under fire on social media and was also booked on the same day after the Hyderabad district Electoral Officer took action against her.

The BJP candidate also claimed that in the last one hour of voting 12 per cent polling was reported on May 13. “The AIMIM party with help of local administration and officials resorted to large scale rigging at polling stations,” Madhavi Latha claimed. Hyderabad recorded around 48 per cent polling during the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Madhavi Latha said she will take all possible steps to see the Election Commission of India orders re-polling in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and make sure a fair and free election is conducted.