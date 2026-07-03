Hyderabad madrasa teacher jailed 20 years for sodomising minor

A Hyderabad madrasa teacher received 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising an 11-year-old boy. The convict, Syed Nadeem, was also fined Rs 10,000 by the court.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
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Hyderabad: A madrasa teacher was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday, July 2, for sodomising an 11-year-old boy in 2022.

The incident came to light when the victim’s father filed a complaint with the Balapur Police, stating that his son had been regularly attending Madrasa Amia Noorul Anwar in Shaheen Nagar but had stopped going to classes.

Sexual assault and threat

When the father asked his son for the reason, the boy recounted that on March 23, 2022, the convict, Syed Nadeem, forcibly took him to his house, stripped him, and committed unnatural sex. Nadeem also threatened to kill the boy if he disclosed the matter to anyone.

Subhan Bakery

Case details

The case was initially registered at Balapur Police Station and later transferred to Chandrayangutta Police Station for further investigation. Following the trial, Nadeem was convicted under Sections 3 read with 4 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In addition to the rigorous imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Nadeem.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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