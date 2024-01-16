Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu opens up on smoking ‘beedis’

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who is known for his clean and classy image, surprised his fans by appearing as a beedi smoker in his latest film Guntur Kaaram.

The actor, who plays a rustic character in the action-comedy directed by Trivikram Srinivas, had to smoke several beedis for his role. However, in a recent interview, Mahesh Babu clarified that he does not encourage smoking and that the beedis he used in the film were not made of tobacco, but of clove leaves.

Beedi in #GunturKaaram is not made of tobacco. It's an Ayurvedic Beedi made out of clove leaves. I don't smoke and I dont' encourage smoking.



–#MaheshBabupic.twitter.com/rfzvcvASWm — Nikhil_Prince🚲 (@Nikhil_Prince01) January 16, 2024

He said that he had a severe headache after smoking a regular beedi for the first time and requested the director to arrange for some special ayurvedic beedis. He also added that he had a hard time coping with the smell and taste of the beedis and that he would never smoke again in his life.

Mahesh Babu’s fans appreciated his dedication and professionalism for his role and also his health-conscious attitude.

Speaking about Guntur Kaaram, the movie got released worldwide on January 12. It is a mass action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film has been produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments.