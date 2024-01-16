Party at Mahesh Babu’s home in Hyderabad, inside photos

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Telugu cinema, celebrated the success of his latest film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ with his co-stars and friends at his residence in Hyderabad.

The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, released on January 12 and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film crossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.

The actor took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share some pictures from the success party, which was held on January 15, coinciding with the Makar Sankranti festival. He wrote, “Happy Sankranthi!!! Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram”.

In the photos, Mahesh Babu can be seen posing with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, his co-stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, producer Naga Vamsi, distributor Dil Raju and his family, and some of his close friends from the industry.

‘Guntur Kaaram’ is a commercial entertainer with Mahesh Babu playing the role of a spice trader who gets involved in a political conflict. The film also features Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and others in supporting roles. The film has music by S Thaman, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod, and editing by Naveen Nooli