Guntur Kaaram tickets sold for Rs 5000 in Hyd, some turn out fake

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Telugu film ‘Guntur Kaaram’, starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, released in theatres today, January 12, 2024. However, many fans who were eager to watch the movie on the first day were left disappointed and cheated by a scam involving fake tickets.

According to reports, a few gangs in Hyderabad had printed fake tickets for the special shows of the movie at 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. and sold them for a high price, ranging from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 5000. The fans who bought these tickets were shocked to find out that they were not valid and were denied entry to the theatres.

#GunturKaaram 1am shows price

Sudarshan – 2500

AMB – 2500

Prasad's (PCX) – 5000 pic.twitter.com/WIDo9CZxbD — ʌınɐʎ (@CoolestVinaay) January 10, 2024

Some of them even got into arguments with the theatre staff and the police. The fans have demanded strict action against the fraudsters and urged the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

‘Guntur Kaaram’ is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film’s music is composed by S. Thaman. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, with some praising Mahesh Babu’s performance and Trivikram’s direction, while others criticizing the weak plot and the lack of comedy.