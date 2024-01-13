Guntur Kaaram tickets sold for Rs 5000 in Hyd, some turn out fake

The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, with some praising Mahesh Babu's performance

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th January 2024 11:44 am IST
Guntur Kaaram Movie Scam: Fans Duped by Fake Tickets in Hyderabad
Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram (Source: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Telugu film ‘Guntur Kaaram’, starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, released in theatres today, January 12, 2024. However, many fans who were eager to watch the movie on the first day were left disappointed and cheated by a scam involving fake tickets.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to reports, a few gangs in Hyderabad had printed fake tickets for the special shows of the movie at 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. and sold them for a high price, ranging from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 5000. The fans who bought these tickets were shocked to find out that they were not valid and were denied entry to the theatres.

Also Read
RTC X Roads Buzzing: Mahesh Babu meets his fans [Video]

Some of them even got into arguments with the theatre staff and the police. The fans have demanded strict action against the fraudsters and urged the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

MS Education Academy

‘Guntur Kaaram’ is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film’s music is composed by S. Thaman. The film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, with some praising Mahesh Babu’s performance and Trivikram’s direction, while others criticizing the weak plot and the lack of comedy.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th January 2024 11:44 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button