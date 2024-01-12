RTC X Roads Buzzing: Mahesh Babu meets his fans [Video]

Hyderabad: Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu all over the internet today as his much-anticipated movie, “Guntur Kaaram,” hit the screens on January 11. Fans are overjoyed, and celebrations are in full swing.

Adding to the excitement, Mahesh Babu, accompanied by his family, personally visited Sudarshan Theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad to watch the film with his fans.

The trailer of “Guntur Kaaram” was unveiled at the same Sudarshan Theatre on January 7 by the actor and his team.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans gathered at the theatre to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. Mahesh’s surprise visit added to the thrill, and the fans were ecstatic to see him in person. The venue is abuzz with mass celebrations, marking a memorable day for both Mahesh Babu and his dedicated fanbase.

Guntur Kaaram is a 2024 Telugu action drama film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations. It stars Mahesh Babu, Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu.