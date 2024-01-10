Exclusive: Mahesh Babu’s actual remuneration for Guntur Kaaram

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, a mass action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, which is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments, has been creating a lot of buzz among the audience and the media ever since it was announced

One of the most speculated aspects of the film is the remuneration of Mahesh Babu, who is known for his huge market value and fan following. Earlier reports suggested that he is charging more than 70+ crores for the film, making him the highest-paid actor in the industry. However, as per the latest updates from our exclusive sources close to the production, it is around 45-50 crore.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the source said, “Mahesh Babu is not charging 70 crore rupees for Guntur Kaaram. That is a false rumor. He charged around Rs 45-50 crore. He is very confident about the film and hoping that this will be his career’s biggest blockbuster.”

The source also revealed that the film is being made on a lavish budget of over 150+ crore. Guntur Kaaram is Mahesh Babu’s third collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas, after the successful films Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). The film also features Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads, and Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. The music is composed by SS Thaman.