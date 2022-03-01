Mahmood Ali approves Rs 15 lakh for Muslim community hall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A plot of land was allocated for Muslim Marriage Hall in Shamshabad 15 years ago. But the construction work of the marriage hall building was not completed due to paucity of funds. However, thanks to the efforts of Shamshabad Municipal councilors and TRS leaders Rs.15 lakhs were approved from the MLC funds to utilize it for constructing the kitchen, shade, and other works.

Mohammed Baba, a TRS leader said that the Home Minister of Telangana state Mohammed Mahmood Ali helped in releasing Rs. 15 lakh from MLC funds, and the Rajendra Nagar MLA Prakash Gaud promised to arrange the remaining amount.

Mohammed Taj Baba and other TRS leaders like Mohammed Jahangir Khan councilor, Masarat Jahan Taj Baba, Nazia Begum Amjad Councilor, and other minority leaders were endeavoring for the construction of this marriage house for years.

The marriage hall construction work has been reviewed by Kolan Sushma Reddy Municipal Chairperson, Bundy Gopal Yadav vice Chairman, Venkatesh Gowd, Narsinghi Market Committee Chairman, other councillors, and Muslim leaders.