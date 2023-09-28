Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali inspects Ganesh immersion, takes aerial survey

Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali inspects Ganesh immersion, takes aerial survey
Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali and DGP Anjani Kumar in the helicopter.

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday, September 28, inspected the efforts of the state police and the administration in conducting Ganesh immersion in and around the city.

He took part in an aerial survey along with fellow minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and top police officers including state DGP Anjani Kumar, and Hyderabad commissioner C V Anand.

Commissioner C V Anand posted a video of the aerial survey on platform X.

The home minister also visited the new command control centre at Banjara Hills and according to the Hyderabad commissioner, spent time talking to officers from all the departments along with observing drone shots of the entire immersion route.

Telangana DGP and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose were also present during the home minister’s inspection.

“H’ble HM @mahmoodalibrs @TelanganaDGP and @CommissionrGHMC visited the new command control centre at Banjara Hills where the new War Room has become the hub for inter departmental coordination exercises . They spent time talking to all department officers and saw the drone shots of the entire immersion route. #GaneshNimajjanam,” he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 28th September 2023 7:54 pm IST
