Hyderabad: Malakpet fire dept rescues 12 stuck in shopping mall lift

Hyderabad: Twelve people including a pregnant woman were rescued by the Malakpet fire department personnel after they were stuck in a lift at a shopping complex in Moosarambagh on Tuesday.

According to the fire officials, the lift carrying the people stopped abruptly midway due to technical issues.

Panicked by the error, the staff at the complex attempted to open the lift and rescue them. However, they failed.

The fire department rushed to the location upon receiving the information.

Fire official Mustafa, fireman Anji Reddy and their crew sprang into action and successfully rescued all by opening the door of the lift.