Hyderabad: Malakpet govt hospital’s free dialysis draws thousands

Hyderabad: The government hospital in Malakpet in Hyderabad has become a lifeline for dialysis patients seeking no-cost treatment, ie; for free.

Patients have been flocking to the hospital’s dialysis center where they receive care on par with corporate hospitals, absolutely free of charge.

Since 2017, a remarkable 32,040 patients have benefitted from the hospital’s state-of-the-art single-use filter system.

The hospital has witnessed a significant increase in patient numbers, with 7794 individuals treated so far, compared to a mere 70 in 2017. The unique single-use filter system for dialysis treatment is a first in the country.

In 2017, the Malakpet Government Area Hospital inaugurated its dialysis centre, and over time, it has become a lifeline for patients from a poor economic background, who use the free-of-charge service.

The center can simultaneously serve 100 patients, thanks to its 10 Japanese-made dialysis machines, which operate round the clock. Notably, last month, the hospital achieved a new milestone by conducting dialysis for a record-breaking 910 patients.

The government’s initiative to establish dialysis centers in response to the exorbitant costs at corporate hospitals has been a significant relief for economically disadvantaged patients.

Expressing her gratitude, patient Subhani Begum from Nampally praised the quality of services provided by the hospital. She urged the government to consider increasing the monthly pension for kidney patients.