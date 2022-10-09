Hyderabad: Mallepally Laxmaiah awarded Rahmate Alam Peace Award

Hyderabad: The All India Bazm-e-Rahmate Alam committee awarded prominent journalist and Buddhavanam project Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah, the Rahmate Alam Peace Award 2022 on the occassion of Milad-un-Nabi.

Also Read Hyderabad: TTD to hold Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam at NTR Stadium from Oct 11

At a reception held at Khaja Mansion in the city on Sunday, the award was given out in the presence of prominent attorney MA Mujeeb, the president of All India Bazm-e-Rahmate Alam, and religious leaders like Maulana Syed Sadath Peer Baghdadi and Syed Mateen Ali Shah Qadri, among others.