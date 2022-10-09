Hyderabad: Mallepally Laxmaiah awarded Rahmate Alam Peace Award

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th October 2022 8:22 pm IST
Old photo of Mallepally Laxmaiah with Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The All India Bazm-e-Rahmate Alam committee awarded prominent journalist and Buddhavanam project Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah, the Rahmate Alam Peace Award 2022 on the occassion of Milad-un-Nabi.

Also Read
Hyderabad: TTD to hold Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam at NTR Stadium from Oct 11

At a reception held at Khaja Mansion in the city on Sunday, the award was given out in the presence of prominent attorney MA Mujeeb, the president of All India Bazm-e-Rahmate Alam, and religious leaders like Maulana Syed Sadath Peer Baghdadi and Syed Mateen Ali Shah Qadri, among others.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button