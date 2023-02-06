Hyderabad: Man arrested for asking minor girl for nude video calls

Hyderabad: A 27 year old man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by the cyber crimes station (CCS) for harassing a minor girl online.

The victim, a minor, resides under the Rachakonda commissionerate limits and was blackmailed by the accused. The accused hacked into the victim’s Instagram handle. He then threatened to circulate her morphed pictures if she refused to make nude video calls to her.

The accused completed B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) from Andhra Pradesh. He has been addicted to watching porn learned to hack social media accounts through a video on the internet. He created social media profiles with fake names to befriend various girls.

Also Read Hyderabad teen sets up solar plant worth Rs 7.75L to help orphans

When the victim accepted his request on Instagram, he sent her a phishing link to her. The victim unaware of the link, opened it and entered her details. Then the accused captured her Instagram password and downloaded her photos from her profile.

He also posted vulgar comments on her photos and changed her Instagram status to portray her as a ‘call girl’, When she contacted him from one of her friends profile, the accused threatened her to make nude video calls. When a case was filed against him, he burned his mobile phone and SIM cards and absconded for 18 months.

Based on the report of victim, a case was registered, during the course of investigation basing on the technical evidence a special team apprehended the accused at Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of NTR District, Andhra Pradesh and is being produced before the court for judicial custody.