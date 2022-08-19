Hyderabad: Man arrested for blackmail, posing as woman online

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda cyber crime police on Friday arrested a fraudster who would initiate explicit video calls with victims by pretending to be a woman, and later blackmail them with screen recordings.

According to a police press release, a victim received a follow request on Instagram from a person who pretended to be a female fashion designer and began chatting with him romantically.

Eventually, the person convinced the victim to make a nude video call, which she recorded. Using this video clip, the person blackmailed the victim and demanded he transfers money.

Upon police investigation, it was found that the accused, Kuchikulla Sai Krishna Reddy (31) from the KPHB colony, was once a victim of a similar scam and lost money. He then adopted the same plan and made an Instagram account pretending to be a girl.

He then randomly texted men online, convinced them to do nude video calls and blackmailed them with the screen recordings.

The police collected all the technical evidence and after analysing the data, arrested the accused on Wednesday under sections 417, 419, 420, 385 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 (C&D) of the IT Act of Cyber Crime. He was then produced before the court.