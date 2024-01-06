Hyderabad: Man arrested for cyber fraud, Rs 1.4 crore cash seized

Hyderabad: The cyber crime police arrested a 36-year-old Haryana native on charges of conducting fraudulent transactions with an online gaming website ‘Dafabet’.

Based on a complaint received from a resident of Somajiguda the accused Hitesh Goyal was arrested here on Saturday.

The complainant stated that they transferred Rs 70 lakhs to fake bank accounts provided by Goyal for the online gaming website – www.dafabet.com.

Police raided an office based out of Haryana and seized cash worth Rs. 1.40 crore, 23 mobile phones, 3 hard disks, 2 laptops, 36 bank cheque books and 52 debit cards.

In a press release, city police commissioner K Sreenivasan Reddy said that Goyal and his friend Sanjeev, who currently resides between Dubai and Hong Kong, colluded with Dafabet online gaming organizers, which were operating from abroad countries i.e. Philippines, Dubai, Hongkong and China.

“For committing cyber frauds, the accused provided many bank accounts and merchant IDs to the Dafabet organizers to cheat innocent people,” the senior police officer said.