Stock market fraud: Hyderabad police arrest 1, serve notice to 2 individuals

Hyderabad: The City Cyber Crime Police arrested a Goa resident and served notices to two more accused who allegedly cheated the public by promising exorbitant returns in the stock market.

The arrested man Ronak, 35 years old is a resident of Goa, and the other two accused- Judith Gonsalves, a resident of Mumbai, and Sana Mohammed Qureshi were served notices under section 41 A (Notice of appearance before police officer) of the Cr.P.C.

A woman from Hyderabad complained to police that the arrested accused contacted her and insisted on investing in the stock market with high returns on a company named ‘UNITY STOCKS’.

The complainant stated that the accused cheated her by saying that if she invested maximum money and held it for six months then she could get a minimum of 30 percent returns.

The woman believed the conman version and invested an amount of Rs 3,16,34,764 into the bank accounts which were provided by the accused.

During the probe, the police understood that Ronak was a habitual offender and he collected bank accounts from Judith Gonsalves, Sana Mohammed Qureshi, and other persons throughout India.

“He colluded with Dubai nationals for easy gains by supplying bank accounts. After collecting the bank accounts, he supplied those bank accounts to the other accused Arjun, Yug, and Nitin who are residing in Dubai by taking a commission amount of Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh for each account,” K Sreenivasa Reddy, Hyderabad Commissioner, told media persons.

After getting the commission amount from the main accused, the accused persons Ronak Tanna, Judith Gonsalves, and Sana Mohammed Qureshi distributed the money among themselves.

Further, it is found that the accused has supplied over 95 accounts to Dubai through Arjun and Yug and 83 cases were registered across the country in different states against these 95 accounts, said the Hyderabad Commissioner.

The police are probing to gather more information about Arjun, Yug, and Nitin who are operating from Dubai.

The police seized two laptops, six mobile phones, five chequebooks, six mobile SIM cards, and 15 debit cards that belonged to various banks from Ronak.

The police cautioned the public not to believe the unknown persons introduced on social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, offering to invest in the stock market to get high returns and task-based investment offers and other sources.

They also advised the public to not invest in unauthorized websites or through any other means that promise high returns from small investments.