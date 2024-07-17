Hyderabad: Man arrested for dancing with sword at wedding

Published: 17th July 2024
Hyderabad: The Santoshnagar police recently arrested a man for dancing with a sword in a wedding. The police also seized the sharp-edged weapon from him.

The arrested person, identified as Abdul Raheem, 42, a resident of Dargah Barhan Shah, Santoshnagar, took a sword and was dancing with it.

A video of Raheem dancing with the sword during a wedding went viral on social media platforms. The police, upon coming to know about it, searched for him and arrested him.

The police booked a case under Section 25 (a) of Arms Act 1959 against Raheem. He was arrested and sent to jail.

