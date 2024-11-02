Hyderabad: Man arrested for fradulent sale of govt land in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday, November 2, for allegedly cheating a priest off Rs 1.2 crores and another person by Rs 50 lakh by fabricating revenue documents for a government-owned property and selling it for temple construction.

The arrested has been identified as Udandapuram Narsimlu, a resident of Ratnapur village, Shivampet Mandal of Medak district. The action was followed by a complaint registered by NVV Subrahmanyam, a Sri Nikhila Sai Maitreya Madhusudhana Saraswati Peetham (Service Society) at Suraram Colony, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad.

According to the police, the complainant Subrahmanyam was looking to purchase land to build a temple in Shivampet Mandal in 2018. He got acquainted with the accused Narsimlu at the Shivampet tahsildar office at that time and he introduced himself as a state government employee in the tahsildar’s office.

The police said that the Narsimlu convinced Subrahmanyam that he would provide the land to build the temple, showing government lands on the outskirts of Alipur village in Shivampet Mandal. The accused allegedly fabricated pahanis, and other government records as the legal documents of the land issued by tahsildar Shivampet Mandal, and illegally sold the property to Subrahmanyam.

The police added that Narsimlu also cheated another man, named Aleti Kumar off 50,00,000 similarly.

The arrested Narsimlu is charged by the police under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable securities), 468 (forgery with intent to cheat) and 471 (fraudulent or dishonest use of a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Cyberabad police appealed to the citizens to be aware and not to fall prey to fraudsters posing as real estate brokers by believing blindly in them without knowing them.