Hyderabad: Man arrested for organizing Satta betting from Mangalghat

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old man accused of organising Satta betting was apprehended by the Mangalhat police on Thursday, and cash of rupees 40,900 and other properties were seized from his possession.

The accused was identified as Dhanraj Singh, a resident of Mangalghat, Hyderabad. The officers seized cash of Rs. 40,900, one mobile phone, Satta chits, and pens.

According to the police, the accused Dhanraj has a habit of organizing Satta betting for the purpose of making quick money, and he began doing so a month ago. From a pan store in Boigudakaman, he is partaking in and receiving Satta betting from known and unknown persons, both directly and indirectly through cell phones.