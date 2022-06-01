Hyderabad: Drug peddler arrested, 30 kilo grams of ganja seized

Published: 1st June 2022 6:46 pm IST
The officials seized 30 kilograms of Contraband Ganja, one bike, and one mobile phone.

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old drug peddler was apprehended by LB Nagar Zone team along with Abdullahpurmet police on Wednesday.

According to the release, the accused was identified as Lavudya Ganesh (28), a Resident of Yellempet, Kamareddy District.

The officials seized 30 kilograms of contraband Ganja, one bike, and one mobile phone all worth rupees 8,25,000. On a tip-off, the officer arrested the accused from the ORR toll gate on June 1.

According to the press release, the accused made a plan to sell ganja to earn easy money.

He planned to peddle the ganja from the agency area to the Kamareddy district to make easy money by selling ganja for double the price.

He purchased 30 kg of ganja from the Chinthur area of Vizag and transported it to Hyderabad and Kamareddy district for selling it.

