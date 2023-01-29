Hyderabad: Man arrested for stealing nine bikes

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old bike thief was arrested by the LB Nagar Police here on Saturday. Nine bikes worth five lakhs were seized from him.

According to police, the accused – Gaddam Hussain Reddy – used to work as a crane driver in Andhra Pradesh. On January 23 the complainant Saurvee Bedarker had parked her two-wheeler, a white Honda Activa, in front of Kamineni Hospital Main Gate. When she came back, she found her vehicle missing.

Based on her police complaint, police arrested Reddy.

On interrogation, it was found that Reddy would steal two-wheelers using a false key and then sell them off at a higher rate. Reddy was previously arrested by the Jadcherla police for a similar theft.

A case has been registered.