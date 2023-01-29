Telangana DGP issues transfer orders to 41 DSPs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director of General Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar transferred 41 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who were working in the state on Saturday and gave them new postings.

A few of the officers with their new postings include Y Venkat Reddy – ACP Kushaiguda, P Narsimha Rao – ACP Miyapur, S Venkat Reddy – ACP Medchal, N Saidulu – ACP Yadadri, C Anjaiah – ACP Maheshwaram, K Srinivas Rao – ACP Traffic Hyderabad south, Purna Chander – ACP Abids, S R Damodar Reddy – ACP Mirchowk, Mohammed Ghouse – ACP Santoshnagar, Rudra Bhaskar – ACP Charminar and S Mohan Kumar – ACP Punjagutta.

In a major reshuffle, the Telangana government on Wednesday had issued orders transferring 91 police officers, including both Indian Police Services (IPS) and non-cadre officials.

In the new postings, V Satyanarayana, who held the position of Karimnagar police commissioner, is now joint commissioner for Rachakonda police. Gajarao Bhupal, who was joint commissioner at Rachakonda, was posted in the same rank with the Detective Department, Hyderabad police. Officer Rema Rajeshwari who held the position of DIG (Yadadri zone), has been posted to the position of Ramagundem police commissioner.

Avinash Mohanty, who was waiting to be posted, is now deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Traffic-1, Rachakonda police. Officer P. Chaitanya was posted as DCP for south zone, Hyderabad police. Officer PV Pamaja, who was also awaiting a posting, was appointed as superintendent of police, Women’s Safety wing, Telangana police.

Other important postings included: Gummi Chakravarthy as superintendent of the Anti Narcotics Bureau, Vishwajit Kampati as superintendent of Telangana State Security Bureau, L Subbarayudu as Karaimnagar police commissioner, Rakshita K Murthy as superintendent of Wanaparthy, Janaki Dharavath, DCP, Rachakonda police (Malkajgiri, B Anuradha, DCP, Rachakonda police, MA Rasheed as DCP (SOT) for Madhapur police, etc among others.