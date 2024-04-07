Hyderabad: Man arrested with 32 kg ganja near Kolluru

DCP D Srinivas said that Laxman intended to profit substantially by selling the ganja to customers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2024 8:09 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team of Hyderabad police on Sunday, April 7 caught a man who was smuggling ganja and seized 32 kg of the contraband from him.

The accused was identified as B Laxman, 28, from Sangareddy district. He was apprehended by the Special Operations Team (SOT) while transporting ganja along Outer Ring Road, Kolluru. Deputy Commissioner of Police, D Srinivas, told a local newspaper that Laxman intended to profit substantially by selling the ganja to customers.

Acting on reliable information, authorities intercepted him at Kolluru. The police are making efforts to trace and arrest the person from whom Laxman purchased the ganja.

