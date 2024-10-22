Hyderabad: Man attempts to buy suit online, loses Rs 1.2 lakh to cyber crime

According to the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police, the cyber fraudsters sent a link to the victim asking him to fill credit card details promising a refund.

Published: 22nd October 2024
Hyderabad: A man fell prey to online fraud and lost Rs 1,20,000 on Monday, October 21 while attempting to buy a suit after clicking a link provided by cyber fraudsters.

The victim saw an advertisement offering the suit at Rs 1,799. He was interested in purchasing the suit and contacted the fraudster via WhatsApp; the victim proceeded to transfer the money as per their conversation. However, the fraudsters claimed they had not received the payment and requested a second transfer.

According to the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police, the cyber fraudsters sent a link to the victim asking him to fill in his credit card details promising a refund. Believing the fraudsters, the victim used the credit card to make further payments.

The victim realised he was duped after he noticed Rs 1.2 lakhs deducted. Furthermore, the cyber fraudsters stopped responding.

Based on his complaint the cybercrime unit registered a case and initiated an investigation.

