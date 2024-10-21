Hyderabad police book case over derogatory social media post

Hyderabad: On Monday, October 21, a case was booked against one person for allegedlly posting derogatory content on Instagram targeted at a particular community.

Protest erupted soon after the post was noticed and screenshots of the content was shared widely across social media platforms. A large group of youngsters gathered at the police station raising slogans demanding the man’s arrest who has been idfentified as a local resident.

A case has been booked under Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and Section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of BNS.

On Sunday night, following the tense situation senior police officials including deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South Sneha Mehra reached Rein Bazaar and assured to take take stringent action the culprit.

Police pickets and patrolling was intensified at Rein Bazaar and Yakutpura to prevent any further communal trouble.