Hyderabad: Protests erupt in rein bazaar over social media post

Additional reinforcements, including a Task Force team, were rushed to the spot.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st October 2024 9:36 am IST
Hyderabad: Protests erupt in rein bazaar over social media post
Hyderabad: Protests erupt in rein bazaar over social media post. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Rein Bazaar area in the Old City on Sunday night after a large crowd gathered to protest against communal content posted on a social media account.

Some people noticed the post on the account of a man named Thakur and approached the police to lodge a complaint against him. The number of people swelled as the news spread, raising concerns about a potential law and order breakdown.

Additional reinforcements, including a Task Force team, were rushed to the spot.

Sneha Mehra, DCP of the South Zone, said a complaint was filed, and a case was booked against the individual. “We are searching for him and will arrest him soon. People must not believe in rumors,” the official said.

The issue started around 11 p.m. and continued well past 3 a.m. until police patrol teams dispersed the youths who were standing on the road, demanding the man’s arrest.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st October 2024 9:36 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button