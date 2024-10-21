Hyderabad: Protests erupt in rein bazaar over social media post

Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Rein Bazaar area in the Old City on Sunday night after a large crowd gathered to protest against communal content posted on a social media account.

Some people noticed the post on the account of a man named Thakur and approached the police to lodge a complaint against him. The number of people swelled as the news spread, raising concerns about a potential law and order breakdown.

Additional reinforcements, including a Task Force team, were rushed to the spot.

Sneha Mehra, DCP of the South Zone, said a complaint was filed, and a case was booked against the individual. “We are searching for him and will arrest him soon. People must not believe in rumors,” the official said.

The issue started around 11 p.m. and continued well past 3 a.m. until police patrol teams dispersed the youths who were standing on the road, demanding the man’s arrest.