Hyderabad: Man axes relative over religious site dispute in Balanagar

Published: 28th August 2024 8:44 am IST
Hyderabad: A horrific incident occurred in Balanagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 27, where a man was murdered by his relative following a dispute over the maintenance of a religious site.

The attack escalated when the assailant used an axe, resulting in the death of the victim.

The deceased, Adupula Mukender, was 42 years old, and the accused Adupula Madhu have been involved in ongoing conflicts regarding the upkeep of the religious place near their home for several years.

During the incident, Mukender’s mother, Savithri, attempted to intervene but was also injured in the attack before Madhu fled the scene.

Following the incident, Mukender’s family lodged a complaint, prompting the Balanagar police to register a case and initiate an investigation

