Hyderabad: Man beaten to death for sexually assaulting woman

Hyderabad: A man was beaten up by a crowd on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Jawahar Nagar. Later that night, he was found dead at his residence.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Yesu aka Raju, a resident of Kowkur. The police said that the man tried to sexually assault a female milk vendor in broad daylight. Following this, the woman raised an alarm.

Raju was caught by the lady’s relatives and locals, who thrashed him for the offense. However, Raju managed to flee the crowd and reached his residence. Later in the night, his family found him dead.

The Jawaharnagar police related the body to the Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been booked regarding the incident, the investigation is underway.