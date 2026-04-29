Hyderabad man booked for using siren, VIP stickers on private SUV

When stopped, Girish Kumar Agarwal produced an ID card from an organisation called the "National Human Rights Organization."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 8:36 pm IST|   Updated: 29th April 2026 9:35 pm IST
Man using siren and VIP stickers on private SUV in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal Police on Tuesday, April 28, have registered a case against a city resident and his driver after their private SUV was found fitted with a siren and VIP stickers, with the occupant allegedly misbehaving with officers and producing a dubious identity card to justify the violations.

The white Toyota Fortuner was intercepted on April 28 near the Traffic Training Institute in Goshamahal, after the vehicle’s use of a siren had drawn attention on social media.

When stopped, the occupant, identified as Girish Kumar Agarwal, allegedly behaved rudely with the officers and produced an ID card from an organisation called the “National Human Rights Organization” to justify the siren and VIP stickers on the vehicle, the police said.

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A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Agarwal, his driver Hanuma Reddy and two others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to cheating the government, impersonation and creating public panic, as well as sections 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. 

One of the four accused, identified as Nagesh, is currently absconding, the police said.

The vehicle has been seized. The remaining accused have been issued notices to appear before the Goshamahal Police Station on Wednesday, April 29.

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The Hyderabad Police said the unauthorised use of sirens and VIP stickers on private vehicles was a serious offence and would be met with strict legal action.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2026 8:36 pm IST|   Updated: 29th April 2026 9:35 pm IST

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