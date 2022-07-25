Hyderabad: Man climbs atop train at Secunderabad, burnt by live wire

Hyderabad: A man climbed a goods train at Secunderabad railway station on July 23 and suffered severe burns after coming in contact with a live wire.

The man suffered 60 percent burns and was shifted to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred when the man climbed the train at platform number 1 of the railway station. As the train had begun moving he came in contact with the wire and fell in the gap between two bogies.

When the railway police and doctors questioned the man as to why he climbed the train, they received only incoherent answers. However, the man identified himself as 30-year-old Pushpendra Kumar, a resident of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“When asked about his address, family contact number or other details he was unable to speak. His dress and everything were burnt in the incident. Presently, he is undergoing treatment,” police officials were quoted as saying by the Times of India.