Hyderabad: Man critically injured in Madannapet attack incident

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th July 2025 7:27 am IST
Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man suffered bleeding wounds when a group of people attacked him at Madannapet on Monday night, July 28.

The man Mohd Rauf, a resident of Wahed colony, Madannapet, was standing along with a friend when an individual, Pasha, came and picked up a quarrel.

After some people intervened, Pasha and Rauf left the place .

An hour later, Pasha returned with four to five people, and after spotting Rauf attacked him with swords and daggers.

