Hyderabad: Man critically injured in Madannapet attack incident

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man suffered bleeding wounds when a group of people attacked him at Madannapet on Monday night, July 28.

The man Mohd Rauf, a resident of Wahed colony, Madannapet, was standing along with a friend when an individual, Pasha, came and picked up a quarrel.

After some people intervened, Pasha and Rauf left the place .

An hour later, Pasha returned with four to five people, and after spotting Rauf attacked him with swords and daggers.

The man sustained several injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He is undergoing treatment, and his condition is critical. A case is booked.