Hyderabad: Man dies after consuming Biryani, 16 others fall sick

Hyderabad: A 53 year-old man died of suspected food poisoning after consuming biryani that is believed to be contaminated, while 16 other people with him have been hospitalized after consuming the same dish. The incident took place at a New Year party in Jagathgirigutta under the Cyberabad commissionerate on Wednesday, December 31.

The deceased person has been identified as Pandu, a resident of Bhavani Nagar, that falls under the Jagathgirigutta police station limits. He along with a group of people had consumed biryani during the New Year party.

Also Read Video: Zohran Mamdani takes New York Mayor oath on Quran

After eating the biryani, everyone in Pandu’s group started vomiting and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. In the hospital, while undergoing treatment, Pandu died. The others are still in the hospital undergoing treatment.

It is suspected the 17 people had consumed biryani and developed health problems due to it. The Jagathgirigutta police were informed about the development and reached the hospital. The body of Pandu has been shifted to a hospital and the police is trying to find out from where the biryani was sourced. A police official told Siasat.com that the remaining people who also fell sick were take to different hospitals.