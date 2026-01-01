Video: Zohran Mamdani takes New York Mayor oath on Quran

New York: Zohran Mamdani became mayor of New York City just after midnight Thursday, taking the oath of office at a historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan by placing his hand on a Quran.

Mamdani, a Democrat, was sworn in as the first Muslim leader of America’s biggest city.

‘Honour and privilege of a lifetime,’ says Zohran Mamdani

“This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said.

Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as the Mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/l5JhIOUNgK — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 1, 2026

The ceremony, administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a political ally, took place at the old City Hall station, one of the city’s original subway stops that is known for its stunning arched ceilings.

He will be sworn in again, in grander style, in a public ceremony at City Hall at 1 pm by US Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the mayor’s political heroes. That will be followed by what the new administration is billing as a public block party on a stretch of Broadway known as the “Canyon of Heroes,” famous for its ticker-tape parades.

Mamdani now begins one of the most unrelenting jobs in American politics as one of the country’s most-watched politicians.

In addition to being the city’s first Muslim mayor, Mamdani is also its first of South Asian descent and the first to be born in Africa. At 34, Mamdani is also the city’s youngest mayor in generations.

Indian origin, born in Uganda

Zohran Mamdani is of Indian origin and was born in Kampala, Uganda, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, an academic and author. At age seven, he moved to New York with his family. He became an American citizen in 2018.

He worked on political campaigns for Democratic candidates in the city before he sought public office himself, winning a state Assembly seat in 2020 to represent a section of Queens.

In June 2025, he won the Democratic nomination for the New York mayoral election held in November 2025.

Challenges faced during mayoral race

During the mayoral race, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding from the city if Zohran Mamdani won and mused about sending National Guard troops to the city.

But Trump surprised supporters and foes alike by inviting the Democrat to the White House for what ended up being a cordial meeting in November.

“I want him to do a great job and will help him do a great job,” Trump said.

Mamdani also faces scepticism and opposition from some members of the city’s Jewish community over his criticisms of Israel’s government.

His campaign excited Muslims in New York. Now, he has become the city’s first Muslim mayor.

Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will depart their one-bedroom, rent-stabilised apartment in the outer borough to take up residence in the stately mayoral residence in Manhattan.

With inputs from PTI