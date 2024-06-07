Hyderabad man dies after jumping off building to escape police

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in Lalaguda, a man died after jumping from the first floor of a multi-story building in an attempt to escape the police. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Lalaguda’s Lalapet.

The man, identified as Vinay Kumar, 36, and his friends were allegedly playing cards at the building. In an attempt to escape arrest, he jumped from the first floor.

Task force official alerted team

The alleged illegal activity came to light when a task force official, who resides in the same neighborhood, received the information.

Though the official alerted his team to raid the location, he reached the building and stood at the entrance to prevent anyone from escaping.

However, one of Vinay’s friends saw the official and alerted the others.

In order to escape arrest, Vinay jumped from the first floor, sustaining severe injuries.

Hyderabad Man died during treatment

Though the man was taken to a nearby private hospital, he died during treatment.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Following the incident, the police registered a case and started an investigation.